Cleveland Police released the footage after Craig Roddam, 33, and Stephen Swainston, 37, were jailed for a total of 13 years at Teesside Crown Court. The dashcam footage shows the car careering around the corner before smashing head on into the oncoming car.

It comes after a 26-year-old man was robbed while walking his dog on Wrensfield Road in Stockton on April 30 this year. He was threatened with a knife and the two men stole his bag, which contained a phone and his car keys. The following day, a Ford Mondeo was stolen from a Good Samaritan who had offered Roddam, of no fixed address, a lift after spotting him pushing another broken down car.

Then followed a high speed chase with police, which ended with the head-on crash on Bishopton Road. Those involved with left with minor injuries. Both men ran away from the crash scene, but were later arrested and charged.

L-R: Stephen Swainston and Craig Roddam

Roddam was convicted of robbery and the theft of a Mondeo and jailed for seven years. Swainston, of Bishopton Court in Stockton, was convicted of robbery and admitted dangerous driving and jailed for six years.