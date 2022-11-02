Stolen car involved in head on crash after robbers hold dog walker at knifepoint
This video shows the moment two robbers in a stolen car are involved in a head on crash shortly after they held a dog walker at knifepoint.
Cleveland Police released the footage after Craig Roddam, 33, and Stephen Swainston, 37, were jailed for a total of 13 years at Teesside Crown Court. The dashcam footage shows the car careering around the corner before smashing head on into the oncoming car.
It comes after a 26-year-old man was robbed while walking his dog on Wrensfield Road in Stockton on April 30 this year. He was threatened with a knife and the two men stole his bag, which contained a phone and his car keys. The following day, a Ford Mondeo was stolen from a Good Samaritan who had offered Roddam, of no fixed address, a lift after spotting him pushing another broken down car.
Then followed a high speed chase with police, which ended with the head-on crash on Bishopton Road. Those involved with left with minor injuries. Both men ran away from the crash scene, but were later arrested and charged.
Roddam was convicted of robbery and the theft of a Mondeo and jailed for seven years. Swainston, of Bishopton Court in Stockton, was convicted of robbery and admitted dangerous driving and jailed for six years.
Detective Constable Kev Middleton, from Stockton CID, said: “I am pleased with these sentences and pleased that Swainston and Roddam will now spend a significant time behind bars. I’d like to pay tribute to both victims, particularly the first who was threatened and both supported police action and the judicial proceedings afterwards.”