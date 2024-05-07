The black BMW 3-series, which had a fake numberplate of YG56 ZLK, was hitched to the Swift Continental caravan in a field in Ingleby Greenhow before being driven off at around 11pm on Friday (May 3).

The thieves sped through Great Broughton and along the B1257 towards Stokesley before crashing into a telegraph pole after losing control. The caravan was left on its side and both vehicles were severely damaged and the road was closed for a short time while police cleared the debris.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re investigating thieves who crashed a stolen caravan before fleeing the scene. It happened at around 11pm on Friday (3 May) near Stokesley. They used a black BMW 3-Series on false plates to tow the Swift Continental caravan.

Thieves crashed a stolen caravan before fleeing the scene in North Yorkshire

"The driver struck a telegraph pole after losing control. They then fled the scene. The road had to be closed for a short amount of time so the car and caravan, which were extensively damaged, could be recovered.

“We have launched a full investigation over the theft of the caravan and a number of motoring offences. We’re appealing for the public’s help, particularly anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the route between Ingleby Greenhow and Stokesley between 11pm and midnight on Friday (May 3).

“We’re urging residents and businesses with CCTV and drivers with dashcams to check their footage.”

