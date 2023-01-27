Stolen Land Rover Discovery driven into house and set on fire in Yorkshire

Police have launched an investigation after a stolen Land Rover Discovery was driven into a house and then set on fire in Yorkshire.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation in the wake of the incident, which happened in Wilson Avenue, in Penistone, shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday (Jan 25). The people inside the vehicle went into the home they had crashed into and caused some damage, before fleeing in a silver estate along Victoria Avenue at around 6.40pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, from the Barnsley Command Team, said: “I wholly appreciate incidents like this are worrying for the local community and rest assured we are taking this very seriously. Our enquiries are continuing at pace to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have specialist officers and staff working on this investigation and I want to reassure the public we believe there to be no risk to the wider community. We will have an increased presence in the community over the coming days to provide reassurance, so if you have any concerns don’t hesitate to stop and speak to our officers.

Police are investigating the incident

“We want to appeal to any members of the public who may have information about the incident to come forward and report it to police. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the silver estate vehicle after the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from Wilson Avenue or the surrounding area.”