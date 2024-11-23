Storm Bert: Flooding likely near Hebden Bridge as River Calder levels soar

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 15:51 GMT
People living in Hebden Bridge are on standby for potential floods after Storm Bert brought chaos to the region.

The Environment Agency (EA) put an official flood warning out for the River Calder with areas most at risk include Callis Bridge and Charlestown between Burnt Acres Wood Bottom and Calderside.

The warning means flooding is expected with river levels expected to peak before 4pm on Saturday.

As of 3pm the River Calder level at Todmorden Callis Bridge was 1.81 metres.

Levels above 1.75 metres indicate flooding is likely.

The EA urged drivers to avoid low lying roads near rivers, and a flood warning siren was used to alert residents at Todmorden.

A further update on flooding risk is expected on Saturday evening.

