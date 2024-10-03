Detectives investigating the death of a man in Harrogate have charged two people with murder as his family paid tribute.

Jason Mark Johnson, 26, and Philip John Watson, 34 were charged on Wednesday October 2.

They were both remanded in custody before they appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 3.

The charges follow an investigation after North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate on Sunday night.

A third man in his 40s who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail.

The man who died in the incident has now been named as 56-year-old Paul Tillet.

Paul’s family have paid the following tribute to him: “Paul, you were a much-loved son, dad, brother and uncle, who will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. You will never be forgotten. Sleep tight, we love you.”

Paul’s daughter separately said: “My dad's life ended way too soon, he will be missed dearly by close friends and family.

“He brought me up with so much love and respect and I'll always remember the great moments we shared. I'll forever miss him, and I hold him close to my heart, and be devastated on the things he'll miss throughout my life. I hope he is at peace.”

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Tim Bentley, said: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family who are being supported by our specialist family liaison officers.

“I’d like to praise the officers and staff who have worked on this investigation so far, especially those who were first at the scene and those who have worked round the clock to carry out a diligent and thorough investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised these charges, but our investigation continues. We’d still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers.