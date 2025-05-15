Street robber who snatched phone from young teen in Yorkshire jailed

A street robber who snatched a phone from a 13-year-old schoolgirl has been jailed.

Richard Hannan, 42, grabbed her shoulder with one hand and used the other to snatch her phone from her, before making off from the offence on Caulms Wood Road, Dewsbury on November 15, 2024.

He was charged with the offence on November 20, 2024.

Hannan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbing his 13-year-old victim.

Richard Hannan ( 42) of no fixed address was sentenced to 32 months in prison during his appearance at Leeds Crown Court on 12 May.

DC Alex Walker of the Kirklees District Crime Team, who led the investigation, said: “Tackling street robbery is a priority for the Kirklees District Crime Team and we are fully aware of the distress being a victim of this sort of offence can cause.

“In this case, Hannan targeted a young female who was simply going about her business walking home from school and subjected her to a truly frightening experience.

“He was swiftly identified and caught within a few days of the offence and we welcome his plea which has spared the victim from needing to participate any further in the court process.”

“Anyone who has intelligence about robbery offences and those committing them in Kirklees is always asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat