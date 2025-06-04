A student police officer has been sentenced after he was found guilty of a number of sexual touching offences.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Charlie Valente was sentenced to a two year community order with 200 hours unpaid work, 90 day alcohol rehabilitation program and 20 day rehabilitation program. The 24-year-old was also ordered to pay £8,000 court costs.

He was found guilty of three counts of sexual touching following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges relate to offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.

He is currently suspended from duty pending an accelerated misconduct proceeding.

Speaking after he was found guilty, Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “What was reported to the police by the first victim was a pattern of behaviour by this student officer over the course of a night out that has made her extremely uncomfortable, including unwanted sexual touching.

West Yorkshire Police | James Hardisty

“As part of our enquiries, we reviewed CCTV and established that there was also a second potential victim. She was identified and spoken to and again confirmed that she had not consented to the sexual touching she was subjected to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PC Valente has not accepted responsibility for his actions and the distress they caused.