Student police officer handed community order after admitting sexual touching offences
PC Charlie Valente was sentenced to a two year community order with 200 hours unpaid work, 90 day alcohol rehabilitation program and 20 day rehabilitation program. The 24-year-old was also ordered to pay £8,000 court costs.
He was found guilty of three counts of sexual touching following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 3).
The charges relate to offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.
He is currently suspended from duty pending an accelerated misconduct proceeding.
Speaking after he was found guilty, Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “What was reported to the police by the first victim was a pattern of behaviour by this student officer over the course of a night out that has made her extremely uncomfortable, including unwanted sexual touching.
“As part of our enquiries, we reviewed CCTV and established that there was also a second potential victim. She was identified and spoken to and again confirmed that she had not consented to the sexual touching she was subjected to.
“PC Valente has not accepted responsibility for his actions and the distress they caused.
“He is currently suspended from duty. Following the conclusion of this court case, we will be proceeding with taking PC Valente to a misconduct hearing with a view to him being barred from the profession.”