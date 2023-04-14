All Sections
Student who threw eggs at King Charles III in York found guilty of threatening behaviour

A student who threw eggs at the King before shouting "friends with Jimmy Savile" has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

By Katie Dickinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST

Patrick Thelwell shouted "the King is a paedophile" after throwing "at least five" eggs towards Charles during a walkabout in York last year.

The 23-year-old had pleaded not guilty to a Section 4 public order offence, arguing his use of "low level violence" was "lawful" as it was self defence against "the violence carried out by the British state".

On Friday Chief Magistrate Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring found the defendant guilty of the charge, saying Thelwell "intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him".

Patrick Thelwell arriving at York Magistrates' Court charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during his visit to York on November 9.Patrick Thelwell arriving at York Magistrates' Court charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during his visit to York on November 9.
Patrick Thelwell arriving at York Magistrates' Court charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during his visit to York on November 9.

The King and Queen Consort had arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster, and were being welcomed by local dignitaries at Micklegate Bar when Thelwell threw five eggs which "came very close to hitting King Charles," York Magistrates Court heard.