The family of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire have paid tribute to ‘a great, vibrant character’.

Sue Davies, who was 50 and from Halifax, was killed when she was struck by a burgundy Mazda 5 TS2 car on Crag Lane in Wheatley just after 1am on Tuesday (Apr 15).

The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which happened close to The Flying Pig pub, heading in the direction of Halifax.

Sue was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering serious injuries.

In a statement released through West Yorkshire Police, her family said: “Sue was a great, vibrant character. There was never a dull moment with her.

“She was a mother of five and was well known within her community. She will be sadly missed.”

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 18, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sue Davies was killed in the crash | WYP

West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death and have appealed for anyone with information - or anyone who saw the vehicle immediately before the crash - to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 13250210623.