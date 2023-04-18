A Barnsley bar has had its license revoked, following allegations of ‘serious crime’ at the premises.

Sugar Club on Pitt Street has had its license revoked by Barnsley Council’s licensing committee, after police alleged that a ‘serious crime’ took place on March 5, “which amounted to two arrests for possession and supply of controlled Class A drug”.

The bar will remain closed as the council ‘continue the interim steps of suspension’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Council’s statutory licensing regulatory board sub-committee met on April 6, to undertake a full review of the licence.

Sugar Club, Barnsley

Sout Yorkshire Police’s application for a summary licence review alleges that CCTV evidence from February 12 shows “circa 20 persons engaged in significant disorder within the venue, resulting in police attendance and the agreement for voluntary closure”.

It adds that an allegation was made on March 5, that a member of the public ‘had been assaulted inside the venue by a member of security staff.

‘Police attendance frustrated by staff at the club, and Class A drugs being found on door security and within the club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Another female was seen entering a small room behind the bar and placing items in her handbag. A search of the female was carried out under S23 Misuse of Drugs Act to find a small clear bag containing white powder.

‘On searching her handbag, a small set of scales containing traces of white power was found along with a small black purse containing multiple clear bags with traces of white powder. As a result the female was arrested with possession with intent to supply.’