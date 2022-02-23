Support ex-prisoners into the workplace, businesses told, as logistics firm Clipper helps over 1000 back to work

Clipper Logistics, a distribution firm with major warehouses in Selby and Sheffield, launched its Fresh Start programme in 2018.

Working in conjunction with charities Tempus Novo and Mencap, it has helped hundreds of people leaving prison to find work with the firm.

Ex-offenders who have served time at HMP Hatfield in Doncaster and HMP Armley in Leeds are among those recruited to the Fresh Start programme with Tempus Novo, a specialist charity in supporting prisoners.

Employment rates among ex-prisoners are low, with just 25 per cent of men leaving prison going straight into employment, despite 90 per cent of businesses that employ ex-offenders saying that they are reliable, good at their job, punctual and trustworthy, according to the Ministry of Justice.

As well as released prisoners deemed low-risk, Clipper Logistics also offers employment to some serving their sentence on licence.

Richard Cowlishaw, the chief people officer at Clipper Logistics, said: “The loyalty and retention rate has been phenomenal.

“It’s so important because I think it’s creating social value in the communities in which we operate.

“From a corporate responsibility point of view, it’s fundamental for businesses like Clipper to engage in such programmes.

“The loyalty and commitment we have found from these people who are given a second chance back into work, to rebuild their lives, not just their lives, but the lives of their families as well, is incredibly important.

“And it’s a win, win, win. It’s a win for society. It’s a win for the individual, and it’s a win for Clipper.”

More businesses should consider looking to recruit ex-offenders without reticence, Mr Cowlishaw said.

He added: “I think reticence held us back a little bit in terms of its slow start, and it didn’t need to.

“But what I know now is that the Fresh Start programme for me and my colleagues has created huge confidence and a roadmap to tapping into this rich resource for our business.

“I think there’s still a huge stigma attached to people who have been through the penal reform system. You’ve got to have top down commitment. You’ve got to have an infrastructure in place to support it.”

The Fresh Start programme also works closely with Mencap, which assists people with severe learning disabilities into the workplace. With Mencap’s support, all new recruits to Clipper Logistics are given classroom training as well as ongoing support from a mentor.