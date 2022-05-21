Suspected air weapon discharge in Huddersfield prompts police appeal

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information or CCTV footage of the incident on Bridge Croft, Milnsbridge at about 11.45pm on Friday May 20.

Officers were called to the address after receiving reports of loud bangs in the street and, on attending, located damage to two windows at a property.

A property was damaged in a suspected air weapon discharge in Huddersfield.

Enquiries are ongoing today but it is believed the damage was caused by the discharge of a BB gun.

No-one was injured in the incident, and two males wearing dark clothing with hoods up were seen running from the property.

Detective Inspector Oliver Coates of Kirklees CID, said: ”We are investigating this incident today and at this stage believe damage was caused to the property by suspects discharging a BB gun or other air weapon.

“All firearms discharges are thoroughly investigated by officers and I would appeal to anyone who can assist our ongoing enquiries to come forwards.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police crime number 13220373477.