Suspected car thieves caught napping in stolen car by Sheffield detective out walking his dog

A hapless pair caught napping in a stolen car have been detained in Sheffield after a detective spotted them while out walking his dog.

The two were seen dozing in a Ford Fiesta which had been reported stolen and was fitted with false plates.

South Yorkshire Police quipped on social media: "They must've been very tired from their overnight 'graft'."

The force said the pair were brought in after the detective noticed them grabbing 40 winks in the car. But they were given a rude awakening when uniformed officers turned up to take them to the station, where they were later detained.

South Yorkshire Police’s operational support team shared an image of the car on social media.

They said: "We always say to drivers that if you are tired you should find somewhere to park up safely and rest, and the two occupants of this Fiesta in Sheffield did just that.

"The fact that it was stolen and on false plates meant they must've been very tired from their overnight 'graft'."

By pure chance, it was a detective out for a stroll with his pet dog that had first come across the car, with the pair asleep inside.

The spokesman added: "They didn't even wake up when we got there after they were spotted by an eagle eyed detective out walking his dog.