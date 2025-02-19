A suspected drink driver led police on a 45-minute chase ‘deep into East Yorkshire’ after drinking in pubs in Malton, police have said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police was contacted by a concerned member of the public who alerted them to a man believed to have been driving home after drinking in pubs around Malton on Monday (Feb 17).

Officers found the driver of a white Vauxhall Astra van at 11.42pm as it was travelling towards North Grimston on the B1248, but the vehicle did not stop when asked to by police and headed for the county border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those involved in the chase made Humberside Police aware and then continued the chase through Driffield town centre and onto the B1249 to North Frodingham.

The van eventually stopped shortly before 12.30am after it went down a dead end at the south of the village.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Malton, was arrested and taken into custody. He has since been charged with; drink-driving with 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol); dangerous driving; failing to stop for the police; driving without a licence for the class of vehicle and driving without insurance for the class of vehicle.