Suspected drug dealer banned from Bradford city centre for 10 years

A DANGEROUS driver believed to have links to drug dealing in Bradford district has been banned from the city centre for 10-years.

Wajid Hussain, of Cunliffe Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for a year last month after he led police on a chase around the Manningham area in June 2018.

Wajid Hussain

Now the 26-year-old has been served with a Criminal Behaviour Order, which not only bans him from entering the city centre for the next decade, but also states he must not be seen associating publicly with seven other individuals.

The order was sought after police obtained evidence suggesting Hussain was involved in the supply of drugs, most notably in Bradford city centre where he was regularly seen travelling with his associates in high performance cars.

Any breaches of the order may result in Hussain being returned to prison.

Inspector Beth Pagnillo, who leads the City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While Hussain has no convictions for drugs, the Bradford District Anti-Social Behaviour Unit were able to present evidence to the Judge which suggested he was involved in supplying illegal substances to people in the city centre.

“Drug suppliers and dangerous drivers are not welcome in Bradford and we hope this lengthy ban sends out a message to anyone who thinks they can enter the city centre to commit crime.”

Coun Abdul Jabar, Bradford Council's Executive Member with responsibility for community safety, said: "It is important that people feel safe and happy to come here and go shopping or visit attractions and not feel harassed or threatened in any way.

“We want to send a clear message out that anti-social behaviour and drug dealing will not be tolerated."