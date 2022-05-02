Suspected human bones found at Yorkshire bus station that used to be burial ground

Police were called to Halifax Bus Station yesterday after what is believed to be human bones were uncovered.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 8:45 am
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 8:47 am

Officers were called just before 2pm on Friday April 29 following the grisly find.

Police said the bus station site off Winding Road - currently under development to create a new multi-million pound facility - was a burial ground before the bus station was built.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers are now working with the coroner's office about the discovery.

Generic image of a police vehicle

Read More

Read More
'Boulder deliberately thrown' off Peak District cliff edge injuring climber

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called shortly before 2pm yesterday to a report of the discovery of what were believed to be human bones at the Halifax Bus Station redevelopment site.

"The site was previously a burial ground prior to the construction of the bus station.

"Officers attended at the scene and are liaising with the coroner’s office."