The scene at Newhaven ferry port after migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at port in East Sussex amid a large emergency services presence. Two men have been arrested and six people have been taken to hospital. Picture date: Friday February 16, 2024. - photo PA

Both the men are in custody, with one detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other suspected of entering the UK illegally, Sussex Police said.

The discovery at the East Sussex port on Friday sparked a major emergency services response, with ambulances, police and Border Force in attendance.

The PA news agency understands no fatalities have been reported at this stage.

A statement from Sussex Police said: "We are currently supporting Border Force, who are the leading agency, and other emergency services after a boat carrying a number of people arrived on Newhaven beach.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK.

"The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment."

A force spokesman confirmed to PA the boat referred to in the statement was the ferry and the people in question had been found on board it inside a lorry.

Responding to media reports about the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X: "Very concerned about these reports.