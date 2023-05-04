Suzuki motorcyclist dies in crash with car near Richmond as police launch urgent appeal

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

The crash took place at about 12.20pm on Monday May 1, on the A6108 Reeth Road, Richmond.

It involved a blue Suzuki Bandit motorcycle and red Renault Kadjar car.

The Suzuki was travelling towards Richmond and the Renault travelling in the opposite direction.

The 54-year-old man riding the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured either vehicle prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

If so, please save it and contact the police.

