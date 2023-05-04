All Sections
Suzuki motorcyclist dies in crash with car near Richmond as police launch urgent appeal

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 4th May 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:16 BST

The crash took place at about 12.20pm on Monday May 1, on the A6108 Reeth Road, Richmond.

It involved a blue Suzuki Bandit motorcycle and red Renault Kadjar car.

The Suzuki was travelling towards Richmond and the Renault travelling in the opposite direction.

Suzuki motorbike rider dies in crash with car near Richmond as police launch urgent appeal

The 54-year-old man riding the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured either vehicle prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

If so, please save it and contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230077509, or email PC Julie Brown at [email protected]