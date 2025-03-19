Swinsty Reservoir: Appeal after vandalism at Yorkshire beauty spot car parks
North Yorkshire Police said vandals are being hunted for criminal damage to the car parks at Swinsty Reservoir, Blubberhouses and Stack Point.
A statement from the force said: “In several incidents over the past few months, signs, ticket machines and cameras have been damaged.
“This has caused disruption for people visiting the beauty spots.
“We are actively monitoring the parks and are taking actions necessary to identify those responsible, but we need your help.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or email [email protected], quoting reference number 12250022012. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.