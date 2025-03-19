Police are appealing for information after vandals damaged car parks at three Yorkshire beauty spots.

North Yorkshire Police said vandals are being hunted for criminal damage to the car parks at Swinsty Reservoir, Blubberhouses and Stack Point.

A statement from the force said: “In several incidents over the past few months, signs, ticket machines and cameras have been damaged.

“This has caused disruption for people visiting the beauty spots.

“We are actively monitoring the parks and are taking actions necessary to identify those responsible, but we need your help.”