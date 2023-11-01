Two more people have been arrested over the deliberate felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police said two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Tuesday. They have both since been released on bail as enquiries continue, the force said.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s who have already been arrested in connection with the incident remain on bail.

The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip on Hadrian’s Wall, was cut down in September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

Work begins in the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The loss of Sycamore Gap has been felt deeply across the community as well as further afield. As a force, we have seen many touching tributes from those who have detailed what this iconic landmark meant for them personally and for our region.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to identify anyone responsible and bring them into police custody and we are committed to getting justice. I hope this recent wave of arrests demonstrates just how much work has been undertaken by our dedicated specialist teams in what has, so far, been a very difficult and complex investigation.”

The 50ft tree was looked after by the Northumberland National Park Authority and the National Trust.

