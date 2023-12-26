Tadcaster murder: Murder arrest after man found dead on Boxing Day in Yorkshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, which took place at Rosemary Court in Tadcaster. North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 7.20am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who had been called to the street.
A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead despite the efforts of the paramedics and police.His next of kin has been informed.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The area surrounding the scene is currently closed while our officers and specialist teams carry out enquiries and the initial investigation. Please avoid the area while this is ongoing.
“North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also supporting officers at the scene with specialist screening equipment to allow a thorough investigation to take place.
"Although the investigation is in the early stages, we believe this is an isolated incident. We are asking people to refrain from speculating around the death of the man and to respect the privacy of his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Anyone who has information of dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12230244233. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.