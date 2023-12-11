A Yorkshire company has been fined £200,000 after one of it’s employees was left in a coma after inhaling argon gas.

The worker collapsed at Tasca Tankers, a leading tanker manufacturing company, from exposure to the gas which came from a leaking welding torch. When a colleague went to check on him, he found him slimped at the bottom of a tank.

After shouting for help, the second worker went into the tank and also collapsed.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had failed to ensure safety of their employees while working in the tanks, classified as a confined space.

When inside the tank, the employees suffered asphyxiation resulting from inhalation of argon gas leaking from the welding torch. Both had to be rescued by emergency services using specialised breathing apparatus.

The first woker was left with a hypoxic brain injury which left him in a coma for more than 12 days. When he came round he suffered a loss of memory, the inability to walk, talk and move his left arm. The worker has had to learn to walk and talk again.

Both workers continue to suffer long lasting physical and psychological effects of this incident, the HSE said.

The company, of Unit 5, Diamond Business Park, Wakefield was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay more than £7,000 in costs after admitting breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on December 1.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Louise Redgrove, said: “Two employees very nearly died in an incident which was foreseeable.