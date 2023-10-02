Taxi driver to get 'very substantial' jail time after killing seven-year-old boy who had escaped from his house

A Yorkshire father-of-three has been told he faces “a very substantial” prison sentence after he admitted causing the death of seven-year-old Malakye Hall by dangerous driving just over three years ago.

Back in August 2020 the youngster managed to get out of a locked house on Lindley Road in Bradford while his mother Wendy was visiting her partner. At about 10pm that night the boy was hit by a taxi on Manchester Road suffering fatal injuries.

His 33-year-old mother, who was subsequently jailed for three years, admitted a charge of neglect saying she had left her mobile phone with the boy so he could play with it and did not think he could use the bolt on the back door.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Mohsin Hussain, 32, of Carlisle Terrace, Bradford, had been due to stand trial at the Bradford Crown Court, but when the case was called on before Judge Jonathan Rose the defendant pleaded guilty to the causing death by dangerous driving charge.

Hussain was driving a Toyota Auris at the time of the fatal collision and Judge Rose imposed a driving ban on him.

The defendant will not be sentenced until November 23 and Judge Rose granted him conditional bail until that date after his barrister Oliver Jarvis asked for time for his client to put his affairs in order.

“The defendant is under no illusion that he is going to receive a lengthy custodial sentence,” conceded Mr Jarvis.

During a discussion about bail with the judge Mr Jarvis referred to the fact that Hussain had had some contact with the boy’s family prior to being charged and referred to his client “paying for the funeral”.

Releasing Hussain on conditional bail Judge Rose told him:”Be under no illusion it will be a very substantial sentence of imprisonment for the taking of the life of this child.”

The sentence hearing next month is likely to take about 90-minute and CCTV footage is expected to be played in court.

At Wendy Hall’s sentencing hearing in 2021 her solicitor advocate Saf Salam said the defendant, who had no previous convictions, had been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and had suffered from depression and anxiety since her teens.

He submitted that Hall’s culpability could be reduced due to her mental disorder.

“The police found your mobile phone in Malakye’s clothing and you were to say you had given it to him so he could play on it while he was alone in that house which had no electricity and no gas,” Recorder Tahir Khan QC told Hall.