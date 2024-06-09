Teaching assistant jailed for sexually abusing 10-year-old boy
Denise Povall from Ripon, groomed her victim in the 2000s, who later came forward to tell North Yorkshire Police about the offences.
Povall bought her victim gifts and sent him texts as she carried out an “evil and sustained” campaign of sexual exploitation, according to details released by the force.
The lead investigator on the case said that Povall, now 61, has taken “absolutely no accountability” for her actions while she worked for a school in the Harrogate area, and denied any offences had taken place when questioned during police interviews.
A jury at York Crown Court found her guilty of all charges during a trial, and this week a judge sentenced her to eight years in prison and ordered her to sign the sex offenders’ register on her release.
After the hearing, Detective Constable Alison Morris, who led the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: “This has been a long and extensive investigation into some of the most serious types of offences we encounter as detectives.
“What we uncovered can only be described as evil and sustained sexual abuse of a young child by a paedophile.
“Povall has taken absolutely no accountability for the damage she has done to her victim’s life, so I’m glad we’ve been able to help the victim secure some sort of closure.
“He’s been incredibly brave coming forward, especially given the common misconception that women don’t commit these sort of crimes.”
DC Morris added: “Due to the way paedophiles such as Povall groom, manipulate and control their victims, we know child sexual abuse is under-reported.
“So I want anyone who thinks they may have been sexually assaulted – no matter how long ago it happened – to know they can come forward. We have specially-trained officers and we work with organisations that provide excellent practical and emotional support.
“You can speak to us any time on 101, report it through our website or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You’ll also find more information about the support available to you on our website.”