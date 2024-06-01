Teen appears in court after three people injured at secondary school which went into lockdown

A teenager has appeared in court accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after three people were injured at a secondary school in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested following reports of an incident involving a “sharp object” at Birley Academy earlier this month which prompted the school to go into lockdown.

Two women in their 20s and a child suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment, South Yorkshire Police said at the time.

The 17-year-old is also charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises.

Officers have said the sharp object is alleged to be a piece of broken glass.

The teenager appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday via videolink.

He spoke to confirm his name and to confirm to Judge Jeremy Richardson KC that he understood what was happening in court.

No pleas were entered.

The defendant was told he will appear again at the same court on July 12 and a provisional trial date was set for August 5.

Birley Academy was placed into lockdown during the incident on May 1, with many parents rushing to the gates to try to collect their children.