The death of a 13-year-old girl in Yorkshire is being treated as “unexplained”, police have said.

Officers were called to a flat on Sheepridge Road, in Huddersfield, on Monday night (Aug 11) following a report a girl was unresponsive.

She died later in hospital, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape and remains in custody.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) which concluded the girl’s death was unexplained pending further investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said “We are continuing to conduct a number of inquiries today following the death of a 13-year-old girl following an incident at a flat on Sheepridge Road.

“A post mortem was not able to determine how she died, and we continue to treat her death as unexplained at this time, pending more inquiries.

“Those inquiries are complex and are likely to be lengthy as we work to fully understand the circumstances of the girl’s death.

“Specially trained officers are supporting her family at this time.”