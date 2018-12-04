Teen charged after assaults on pupils from Morley school

A 17-year-old boy is to appear in court after police were called to investigate 'several assaults' on children from a Morley secondary school.

A spokesperson for the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said yesterday: "Following several assaults on school children at Bruntcliffe Academy, a 17-year-old male has been charged and remanded in custody."

The youth is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of common assault on two boys aged 13 and 15.

Police said the assaults took place at the junction of Bruntcliffe Road and Howden Clough Road on November 20.

The youth, who is not believed to be a pupil at the school, has also been charged with two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order on November 20 and 29 and theft from a shop on November 29.