Teen dead after Yorkshire crash as police renew appeal for information
The 18-year-old had been driving a Citroen C1 which was involved in a crash with a grey BMW 330 shortly after 8pm on Friday (Jun 6).
The crash happened at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road in Halifax, and West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team are now investigating.
The teen was originally taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later died police confirmed on Sunday night (Jun 8).
Two women, who were both 25, were also treated in hospital for injuries and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.
One has now been released under investigation and the other was released without charge.
Police said anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 13250319001. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.