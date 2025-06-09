Teen dead after Yorkshire crash as police renew appeal for information

A teenager who was seriously injured in a crash in Yorkshire at the start of the weekend has died, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old had been driving a Citroen C1 which was involved in a crash with a grey BMW 330 shortly after 8pm on Friday (Jun 6).

The crash happened at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road in Halifax, and West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team are now investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teen was originally taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later died police confirmed on Sunday night (Jun 8).

Two women, who were both 25, were also treated in hospital for injuries and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

The accident happened at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road in Halifax

One has now been released under investigation and the other was released without charge.