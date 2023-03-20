Teen in critical condition after moped crash throws him into oncoming car

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a horror crash in Yorkshire this weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said the teenager was travelling down Stannington Road in Sheffield on a black moped at around 1pm when he crashed into a white BMW 120DM which was travelling in front of him. The crash threw him off his moped and into the opposite carriageway, where he was hit by a black Nissan Qashqai.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A statement from the force said: “Roads policing officers investigating a serious collision in Sheffield yesterday (March 19) are appealing for witnesses and those with dash-cam footage to come forward. At around 1pm emergency services attended Stannington Road following reports of a road traffic collision that has left a 17-year-old boy in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on Stannington Road in Sheffield

"It is reported the boy was riding his black moped, in the company of second boy on a moped, along Stannington Road in the direction of Rivelin Park Road when he has collided with a white BMW 120DM travelling in front of him. Following the collision, the boy was thrown from his moped into the opposite carriage way and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai collided with him.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the incident of the moped prior to the collision.”