Teen who was stabbed to death in Sheffield named as man charged with murder

A teenager who was stabbed to death has been named by police, after a man was charged with murder.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports that a 17-year-old youth had been found seriously injured on Crookes Road in Sheffield on Thursday shortly after 7pm.

The teenager, Mohammed Iqbal, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination on Friday confirmed he had died from a single stab wound.

The teenager, Mohammed Iqbal, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm on arrest for a schedule 1 (or serious) offence, possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Police also arrested a 33-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man aged 18 was also arrested as part of the investigation and has been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: “We have so far spoken to a number of witnesses to this tragic event, and we thank them for their assistance with our inquiries.

“But through investigating this killing and trawling through a lot of CCTV footage from that evening, it has come to our attention a number of restaurants, takeaway establishments and public houses along Crookes Road were busy at that time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was present in one of these, in particular The Ball public house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, at least two buses were travelling past at that time.

“We want to widen our net and speak to even more witnesses, as well as still looking to speak to those who may have been driving past and captured the incident on their vehicle’s dash cam.

“If you were in one of the buildings overlooking the scene or travelling past on a bus at the time, please get in contact and speak to us.