A teenage boy has been killed after he was hit by two cars on a Yorkshire road.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information following a collision in Rotherham last night (Thursday 26 January) that resulted in the tragic death of a teenage boy.

“Emergency services were called to Laughton Road, Thurcroft, at 6.23pm to reports of a collision between two cars and a pedestrian.

“It is believed a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with the boy. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the boy.

Laughton Road, Thurcroft

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy, aged 14, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The drivers of the vehicles alerted emergency services and are assisting police with their enquiries.

We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and saw the boy to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from those “with dashcam footage.