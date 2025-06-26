Police have launched an appeal after a teenage boy was left with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Sheffield, involving a lorry and a push bike.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8:30am on Thursday (Jun 26), police responded to reports of a crash on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

The incident involved a car, a lorry and a push bike near the junction to the car park for Co-Op.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video shows police on the scene of a serious collision on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield: Photo: National World | National World

It was reported that a 16-year-old boy was riding a bike down Ecclesall Road towards Hunters Bar when he was involved in a crash with a black Volkswagen Golf before colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

Emergency services, including our own officers and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended, with the 16-year-old taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene following the crash and are cooperating with our enquiries.

Ecclesall Road was closed in both directions while officers conducted further work but has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant information or footage to please contact us.

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 198 of 26 June 2025 or report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“You can also submit footage to our officers via this portal: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-collision-on-ecclesall-road-in-sheffield.