A teenage boy has been left in a serious condition with life-threatening injuries and five others have been arrested following a crash near Rishworth.

Shortly after 1am on Tuesday (Feb 4), police responded to reports a black Vauxhall Corsa carrying six people had left the carriageway on the A672 Oldham Road.

Police believe the car was travelling from junction 22, on the M62 towards Rishworth.

The teenager was left with life-threatening injuries following the crash. | National World

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the boy remains in hospital in a “serious condition”.

Five other teenagers were reported to have suffered minor injuries, with three of those still in hospital.

All five of the teenagers were also arrested in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with potential dashcam footage.

In a statement police said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anybody who saw the collision or the vehicle’s movements in the time leading up to it, as well as anyone with relevant video footage.