Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and an electric bike in Leeds

Just after 1pm on Sunday (Oct 27), police responded to reports of a crash at the junction of Lombard Street and Sherbrooke Avenue in Leeds

The crash occurred when a Talaria electric motorbike collided with the offside of an Audi Q7 as it travelled through the junction.

The 16-year-old brow rider of the electric bike suffered “very serious head injuries” in the crash and remains in hospital for treatment.

The male driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences and has since been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement they said: “Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 949 of October 27th.