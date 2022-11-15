Teenage boy seriously hurt after being attacked with a weapon by unknown man

A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being attacked by an unknown man with a weapon.

The attack happened on Saltshouse Road in Hull on Monday, November 14.

An unknown man approached the victim from behind close to the junction of Woodside Close.

The victim was then assaulted repeatedly with a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being attacked by an unknown man with a weapon. The attack took place on Saltshouse Road in Hull. Photo: Google Maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the public came to the aid of the teenager.

The unknown man then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries to his head and has been left shaken by the incident.

Humberside Police are now trying to identity the attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unknown man is described as white, of slim build and approximately 6ft tall.

He is thought to have been wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit with a black balaclava.