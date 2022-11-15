Teenage boy seriously hurt after being attacked with a weapon by unknown man

The attack happened on Saltshouse Road in Hull on Monday, November 14.
An unknown man approached the victim from behind close to the junction of Woodside Close.
The victim was then assaulted repeatedly with a weapon.
A member of the public came to the aid of the teenager.
The unknown man then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries to his head and has been left shaken by the incident.
Humberside Police are now trying to identity the attacker.
The unknown man is described as white, of slim build and approximately 6ft tall.
He is thought to have been wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit with a black balaclava.
Officers are now appealing to anybody who may have any information to contact them on 101 quoting log 94 of Monday 14 November.