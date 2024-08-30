Teenage girl left with life threatening head injuries after A1(M) crash in West Yorkshire








A teenage girl has been left with life threatening head injuries following a serious four-vehicle crash.

On Thursday (Aug 29), the A1(M) was closed due to a serious four-vehicle crash between junctions 41 (M62) and 40 (Darrington/Ferrybridge).

The crash took place at about 12.35pm and involved a Citroen C5 and a Kia Ceed in lane two.

Both cars then entered lane one where the Kia collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

People in both the Citroen and the Kia suffered serious injuries, including a teenage girl in the Kia who suffered serious head injuries which are being treated as life threatening.

The incident resulted in a full closure of the A1 (M) between the junctions while recovery work was carried out.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the matter.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement they said: “Anyone who saw what happened or has footage, of saw the vehicles beforehand is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 680 of August 29.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”

