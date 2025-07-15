A 14-year-old boy has died following a motorcycle crash in Sheffield, with a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

At around 6:14pm on Monday (Jul 14), police responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Sheffield.

The crash occurred on Tunwell Avenue in Parson Cross and involved a black Ford Mondeo and a red and white Stomp Juice 110 motorcycle.

An officer on patrol in the area was on scene within moments after being flagged down by a member of the public.

He immediately provided first aid, but the rider of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 30-year-old man, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and traffic offences.

He was later released on police bail while police investigate further.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit: “We understand that any fatal collision can have a shocking effect on our communities, and especially those involving a child.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances, but we urge that you do not speculate on social media or share anything that can prejudice our inquiry.

“Local neighbourhood officers will be in the area today to speak to anyone with concerns.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The boy’s family was informed and is being supported by family liaison officers, and our thoughts remain with them and his friends and peers at this time.

“If you believe you can assist with our inquiry, please get in touch.

“Please report online, via live chat or by calling us on 101, quoting incident number 857 of 14 July 2025.