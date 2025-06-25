Teenager allegedly told ‘that is what white girls were for’ when she was raped

A woman said she was told “that is what white girls were for” when she was raped as a teenager in Rotherham, a jury has heard.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The complainant was about 14 years old when she was raped by Sageer Hussain, who was about the same age as her, and two other men, prosecutors told Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said the girl, who is now in her late 30s, was raped by Hussain, Kessur Ajaib and Mohammed Makhmood between 1999 and 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing one of the times the teenager was allegedly raped by Hussain, Mr Bailey told the court she later said: “He said it was my own fault, I’d led him on.

The complainant was about 14 years old when she was raped by Sageer Hussain, who was about the same age as her, and two other men, prosecutors told Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

“I shouldn’t have walked around in what I was dressed in.

“I deserved it and that is what white girls were for.”

The prosecutor told the jury of eight women and four men: “He continued to call her things like ‘white slag’” when he saw her.

Mr Bailey opened the trial of the three men by telling the jury: “The three defendants are all charged with serious sexual offending of a historical nature.

“The offending all took place in the Rotherham area.”

He said all three men are accused of raping one of the complainants. Hussain is also charged with raping a second teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bailey said the first teenager was an “immature and vulnerable young girl” when she began hanging around a Rotherham youth club.

He said this club was also frequented by young Asian men, some around her age but others who were little older and would ask the girls if they wanted drink and give them cigarettes.

The prosecutor said the girl met Ajaib at the youth club and he began to sexually assault her after word got around that she had had consensual sex with a boy of her own age, even though she was 14.

Mr Bailey said Ajaib saw this as a “green light” and the defendant said that “now she needed to come to try somebody real”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the jury how Ajaib, who was about 18 at the time, raped her in an alleyway.

He said: “She told him she didn’t want to do it” and added: “He was a lot bigger than her and she felt overpowered. She realised she had no choice.”

Mr Bailey said this girl was made to have sexual intercourse on “about five or six occasions”.

He said: “She felt like a prostitute. She was in fear of being hurt if she didn’t do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecutor said Makhmood, who was about 18 or 19 at the time, raped the same girl in an old graveyard in Rotherham as she fought against him.

He said that he called her a “slag” and a “dirty bitch” before spitting at her and laughing.

Mr Bailey said her parents had split up and her mum was working four jobs, so she had to deal with it on her own.

He said she “did not dare tell anyone”.

The prosecutor said the girl said Hussain was a “horrible person” who walked around with a swagger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bailey told the jury how Hussain allegedly raped the second complainant in an alley in Rotherham town centre with two other people present, one female and one male.

He said she described how she cried throughout the ordeal as the the other girl blocked her exit.

“She did what she had to do to get out,” the prosecutor said.

He said the girl described herself as “looking like a 14-year-old boy, not feminine at all, and looking young for her age”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajaib, 43, of Walter Street, Rotherham denies two counts of rape and one of indecent assault, all relating to the first complainant.

Makhmood, 43, of Falding Street, Rotherham, denies one count of raping the first complainant.

Hussain, 39, formerly of Rotherham, denies two counts of raping the first complainant and one of raping the second complainant.

Mr Bailey told the jury that Makhmood told police in interview that it was a case of “mistaken identity” and police had “got the wrong man”.

Hussain told officers the “allegations were vindictive” and Ajaib made no comment when he was interviewed.