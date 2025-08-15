Teenager arrested after 13-year-old's unexplained death has been released on bail

Adam Dickinson
By Adam Dickinson

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:25 BST
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after the death of a 13-year-old girl in Huddersfield has been released on bail, police said.

Officers were called to a flat in Sheepridge Road on Monday night after a report that a girl was unresponsive.

She died in hospital, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The force said detectives are working to understand the circumstances of the girl’s death which is being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination could not establish how she died.

Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape has been released on conditional bail.

He was also released on conditional police bail regarding an alleged offence of rape relating to a 16-year-old girl in a separate incident elsewhere in the Kirklees district.

Inquiries into both incidents are ongoing, police said.

