Teenager arrested after man, 42, dies after assault at house in Goole
Humberside Police were called to an address at Hook Road in the town on Sunday evening after paramedics attended a man with life-threatening injuries.
The 42-year-old was rushed to hospital but despite efforts to save him he died the following afternoon.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.
An investigation has been launched including house to house visits by detectives and the 17-year-old remains in police custody. Cordons remain outside the house on Hook Road, as well as at another address at Oakney Wood Road in Selby.
Senior Investigating Officer Chief Inspector Jim Clough, from Humberside Police, said they believed the individuals involved knew each other.
He said: “I understand an incident of this nature will likely cause shock and concern amongst the local community. However, as part of our enquiries so far, I would like to offer some reassurance that we do believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other.
“Since we received the report, I have had a dedicated team of detectives conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house, and reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area to establish the full circumstances leading up to the man’s death.
“A scene guard remains in place at an address on Hook Road in Goole and Oakney Wood Road in Selby to allow forensics to examine the scenes as our investigation continues.
“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days to provide reassurance, conduct patrols, and speak to local residents, so if anyone has any concerns, please do come and speak to us.”
Chief Inspector Clough urged anyone with information, or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward.
Witnesses can call 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.