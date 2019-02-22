Teenager arrested after shots fired at car in Osborne Road, Birkby

A teenager has been arrested a shots were fired at car in Huddersfield, police have confirmed.

Officers were called shortly after 2.35pm on Thursday to Osbourne Road in Birkby, where they found a car had been damaged by a firearm.

Shots were fired at a car in Osborne Road, Birkby. Picture: Google

A crime scene remains in place on Osbourne Road and Clara Street today whilse search teams carry out extensive enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, from the Firearms Prevent team, said: ‘I would like to thank the community for the support we have already received in dealing with the investigation.

‘We are still keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed anything suspicious in the Osbourne Road area or who has any information that could help our investigation."

He said initial inquiries suggested the attack had been targeted and those involved were known to each other.

Det Chief Insp Khan said: "We have recovered one of the vehicles believed to have been involved but we are looking to find a silver coloured 4x4 vehicle that was seen in the area at the time.

"CCTV inquiries and the forensic examination and search of the scene will be ongoing today in the area."

He went on to say that the force understood the shooting would cause concern locally and neighbourhood patrols were being stepped.

"The criminal use of firearms on the streets is something that we will always treat extremely seriously and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify others who were involved and bring them to justice," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190095658, or use the live chat facility on the force website.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.