One of the cars with a smashed windscreen

The vehicles left on the roadside in Copmanthorpe, Bishopthorpe, Appleton Roebuck, Oxton, Colton and Tadcaster itself had their windscreens smashed by rocks in the early hours of May 6.

Thousands of pounds of damage has been caused and police believe other wrecked cars have yet to be discovered or reported by their owners.

The offenders appear to have travelled through the villages into Tadcaster intent on destruction in each location.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers are appealing for CCTV footage and information from witnesses. He has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Rob Campbell of Selby Police,said: “We recognise that vehicles are often one of the most expensive items people own, and are a necessity for day-to-day life in rural areas, so we have a number of officers investigating these senseless offences.

“We are appealing to the community for any information that would assist us in our investigation. If you live in the areas affected, please check your vehicles for any damage. Many vehicles appear to have had rocks thrown at them, but less noticeable damage caused where the rock has hit body panels instead of glass.

“Please also check any CCTV, dashcams and video doorbells for suspicious activity between midnight and 4am, particularly any vehicles passing by that look out of place.”