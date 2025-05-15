Teenager arrested after woman in her 70s left fighting for her life following Bradford crash

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Bradford.

At 4:54pm on Wednesday (May 14), police responded to reports of a crash on Leeds Old Road, in Bradford.

The crash involved an electric motorcycle and a pedestrian,

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the 17-year-old n suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

He was also taken to hospital to be checked over.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.

Now, West Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1451 of 14 May.”

