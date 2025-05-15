A 17-year-old has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Bradford.

At 4:54pm on Wednesday (May 14), police responded to reports of a crash on Leeds Old Road, in Bradford.

The crash involved an electric motorcycle and a pedestrian,

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

He was also taken to hospital to be checked over.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.

Now, West Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.