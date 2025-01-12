Teenager dead after crash into water treatment facility in Yorkshire leaves car submerged as two people arrested
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in Castleford shortly after 6am on Sunday January 12.
Police received a report of a vehicle with people inside which had left Wheldon Road and gone into a ditch.
Emergency services attended the location and found that the vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, had entered a water treatment facility and was partly submerged in a pit of water.
A male and female, both 21, were removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital for further treatment.
A third person, a boy, was found a few yards away from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was later confirmed to be an 18-year-old male from the Wakefield area, police said.
Following further enquiries at the scene the man and woman who were removed from the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Road closures were put in place on Wheldon Road for a time, but these have now been removed.
The incident is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.
The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of 12 January.