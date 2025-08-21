Teenager fighting for life after falling from motorbike riding across Wakefield Golf Course

A teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a motorbike he was riding across a golf course, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This occurred on the City of Wakefield Golf Course off Horbury Road at about 8.55pm on Tuesday August 19.

The 16-year-old rider fell from his bike as he rode across the course and suffered a serious head injury, which is said to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remains in hospital on Thursday in a critical condition, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

This occurred on the City of Wakefield Golf Course off Horbury Road at about 8.55pm on Tuesday August 19.

Police investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw, or who has footage of a red Honda motorcycle travelling along Horbury Road prior to the incident.