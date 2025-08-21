Teenager fighting for life after falling from motorbike riding across Wakefield Golf Course
This occurred on the City of Wakefield Golf Course off Horbury Road at about 8.55pm on Tuesday August 19.
The 16-year-old rider fell from his bike as he rode across the course and suffered a serious head injury, which is said to be life-threatening.
He remains in hospital on Thursday in a critical condition, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Police investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw, or who has footage of a red Honda motorcycle travelling along Horbury Road prior to the incident.
Contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1858 of 19 August.