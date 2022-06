The 15-year-old, from Haworth, was charged on Tuesday for one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, four offences of dissemination of terrorist publications and one offence under the Protection from Harassment Act, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 15.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into suspected extreme right wing terrorism, the force added.

File image of a police vehicle