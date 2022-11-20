A British teenager has reportedly been shot dead while on holiday in Pakistan.

Adil Khan, 14, from Bradford, in West Yorkshire is said to have been travelling with his mother when he was gunned down.

His death was announced earlier today by the bereavement notification service, Janaza Announcements, which added that the teenager was on holiday at the time of the incident.

A post put out by the announcement service said: "A 14-year-old boy has been murdered In Pakistan while on holiday. Adil Khan, age 14 has sadly passed away.

"May Allah Almighty forgive his shortcomings and accept all his good deeds and grant him the loftiest ranks of Paradise."

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson confirmed it was involved.

It said: “We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Pakistan.”