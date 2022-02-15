The victim, an 18-year-old man from York, was in the Kuda club in the early hours of Wednesday January 26 when he was attacked by another man.

He was punched in the face several times and had part of his ear bitten off.

The victim was taken to York Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries to his face and is undergoing treatment to his ear.

A CCTV image of the suspect

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they would like to speak to the man captured on CCTV as they believe that he will have important information that could assist the investigation.

He is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old and roughly 6ft in height. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue/grey jeans.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected]