Teenager jailed for fatally stabbing two men in row outside Yorkshire nightclub
Rashane Douglas, 19, stabbed Haidar Shah, 19, Joshua Clark, 21, and Brandon Coupe, 18, in the chest within seconds of each other following a row outside a nightclub in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of October 1 last year.
Mr Shah and Mr Clark died from their stab wounds, while Mr Coupe survived.
On Tuesday, Douglas was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years by Judge Jonathan Rose at Bradford Crown Court.
He was found guilty earlier this year of murdering Mr Clark and Mr Shah, and wounding Mr Coupe with intent.
Judge Rose told him: “This case is an illustration of the tragic consequences which can follow when a young man carries a knife in public.”
He said: “If you carry a knife, you are more likely to draw it; if you draw it, you are more likely to use it; if you use it, you are more likely to cause injury or death.”
West Yorkshire Police Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:
“Whilst the sentence given today will not bring Haidar and Josh back, we hope it will bring some degree of comfort to know that Douglas has now been brought to justice and had to answer for his actions.
“Two young men had their whole lives ahead of them and this tragic case illustrates only too well the appalling human cost of people carrying and using knives, and we hope it will serve as a very stark reminder to others of the terrible consequences of knife crime.”
“What started as a night out with friends, ended in utter devastation for two families, friends and those across Calderdale. We will continue to educate and support ways to prevent young people from carrying knives."