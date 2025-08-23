Teenager killed in e-bike accident in Leeds as police seek witnesses
A teenager has been killed riding an e-bike in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in a serious collision on Butcher Hill, West Park, in the city.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident, which happened just after 10am on Saturday morning (August 23).
The teenager’s family has been informed, police said.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam of video footage to call 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0545 of 23/8.