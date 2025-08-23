Teenager killed in e-bike accident in Leeds as police seek witnesses

A teenager has been killed riding an e-bike in Leeds.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in a serious collision on Butcher Hill, West Park, in the city.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident, which happened just after 10am on Saturday morning (August 23).

The teenager’s family has been informed, police said.